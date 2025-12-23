The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing well lately, currently sitting at 19-8 despite a recent loss to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James played well in that game, scoring 36 points and carrying the team's offense with Luka Doncic going down with injury, joining a host of Lakers who were already out of the game to begin with.

James is of course the game's all-time leading scorer, and recently, he took to his “Mind the Game” podcast to reveal what the craziest part about breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record back in 2023 was.

“There's certain stats in sports history that you just don't ever think are going to be broken, and that happened to be one of them. And for me to be able to accomplish that feat while not trying to accomplish the feat, I think that's even more surreal to me. I'm first all-time in points, but I'm also fourth all-time in assists,” said James, per NBA Courtside on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, James has often been known as a player who is more than willing to defer to his teammates, which has even drawn him criticism throughout his career. In fact, James' historic streak of double-digit scoring games recently came to an end when he opted to pass to Rui Hachimura for the last shot against the Toronto Raptors, which ended up falling through the net and giving the Lakers the win.

While James is at or near the top of several stat categories due to the sheer longevity of his career, it is quite remarkable that he was able to become the game's all-time leading scorer while simultaneously being accused of not being aggressive enough at times.

In any case, the Lakers will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening for a road game against the Phoenix Suns.