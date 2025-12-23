LeBron James recently offered insight into the mindset behind one of the most remarkable statistical feats in NBA history, explaining what he never did during his 1,297-game double-digit scoring streak for the Los Angeles Lakers and previously for Cleveland and Miami.

On the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast, James discussed the streak with former NBA player and Hall of Famer Steve Nash, revealing that he never entered a game focused on maintaining the milestone.

“I’m a guy that goes to the bench and I like to look at the stat sheet, I like to look at what I’m shooting from the field. I like to be super efficient. I’d be lying to say that I don’t know how many points I have at any given moment of the game. But I never went into the game during the streak saying, ‘okay, I have to get ten points. I have to keep this streak going.’ It would be a disservice to me and the way I play the game and it showed in how the streak ended on how I’ve always played the game.”

James’ streak, the longest in NBA history, came to an end on Dec. 4 in a 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors. He finished the game with eight points, 11 assists and six rebounds while shooting 4-for-17 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in 36 minutes. Despite the inefficient scoring night, James played a central role in the victory as a facilitator.

LeBron James puts Lakers’ win ahead of preserving historic scoring streak

Nash revisited a late-game sequence in which James had an opportunity to preserve the streak but instead passed the ball to Rui Hachimura for a corner three that sealed the win at the buzzer. Nash asked whether James was aware that he had not yet reached double figures.

“Yeah, I was clearly aware. I was so not in a rhythm. The one rhythm I know that I will always have is the ability to draw a crowd and put the ball on-time, on-target. I had a couple shots in that game where literally I had a three on the right wing that would’ve put me up to 11 points that literally hit all the rim, hit the backboard, came back around the rim again, and then came out. I was like, ‘okay, it’s one of those nights.’”

The streak spanned more than 16 seasons and underscored James’ consistency as a scorer across roles, teammates and systems. Even at age 40, he continues to produce at a high level. Over his last five games, James is averaging 27.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field, reflecting a scoring surge despite the end of the historic run.

James and the Lakers (19-7) will now turn their attention to the schedule ahead. Los Angeles is set to visit the Phoenix Suns (15-13) on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET before returning home to open a five-game homestand on Christmas Day. The Lakers will host the Houston Rockets (17-9) on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET in a nationally televised matchup on ABC and ESPN, continuing a stretch that will test the team’s depth and consistency as the season progresses.