Rich Paul addressed recent comments made by LeBron James regarding playing on Christmas Day, offering context around the sacrifices tied to the NBA schedule and the reaction that followed James’ remarks.

Speaking on the latest episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Paul discussed James’ comments ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets.

“Actually I thought that the reaction to it most people were very like understanding. The way you look at it is, this is the sacrifices that these guys make.”

Max Kellerman added context to James’ longevity, noting the consistency required to remain a central figure in marquee games.

“And he's been doing it for 20 something years now.”

Paul then expanded on James’ role in holiday games and what often gets overlooked when his comments circulate publicly.

“21st Christmas Day game. 21 of them. And again, when you talk about being present, you're taking that away, but it’s also your job. So, what I also saw him say was, ‘I'm looking forward to it.’ People skip over that. And he also said it's something that he's honored to be able to do, but if you ask me what I would rather do, I'd rather be with my family, just like anybody else would rather be with their family.”

James’ original remarks came following the Lakers’ 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, when he spoke with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints about the emotional balance between professional responsibility and family time during the holidays.

“I'd much rather be at home with my family. But I mean, it's the game, it's the game that I love. It's a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day, watching a lot of the greatest play the game on Christmas. It's always been an honor to play it. Obviously, I'm gonna be completely honest, I would like to be home on the couch with my family all throughout the day. But our number is called, so we have to go out and perform and I look forward to it.”

The comments surfaced as the Lakers (19-8) continue to navigate the early portion of the season while balancing a demanding national schedule. Los Angeles is set to face the Rockets (17-9) on Christmas Day at 8:00 p.m. ET in a nationally televised matchup on ABC and ESPN, marking another high-profile holiday appearance for James.

James has long been one of the NBA’s most prominent Christmas Day fixtures, regularly featured in showcase games due to his longevity, production and star power. The 40-year-old holds multiple league records on the holiday, including most points scored (507), most games played (20) and most wins (11). This year’s contest will mark his 21st career Christmas Day appearance.

As the Lakers prepare for the matchup against Houston, Paul’s remarks underscored the broader reality faced by veteran players who balance family life with the demands of an NBA calendar that consistently places its brightest stars on the league’s biggest stages.