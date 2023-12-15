The Lakers could be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Friday night's game vs. the Spurs.

For the second time in as many games, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. Coming off of a 122-119 victory over San Antonio on the road, a game in which Anthony Davis dropped 41 points and 20 rebounds, the Lakers were without LeBron James due to a left calf issue that has been bothering him. Now, ahead of Friday night's game in San Antonio, the Lakers could be without both of their star players.

James and Davis are both listed as questionable to play against the Spurs for the second time this week. As the Lakers continue to find ways to get LeBron rest for his left calf contusion, Davis has consistently been listed on the injury report with a left adductor/hip spasm injury.

While they could both be in danger of missing this game against the Spurs, Lakers fans really don't have anything to worry about. Neither of these injuries to LeBron or Davis are new. Los Angeles' two superstars are frequent flyers on the NBA injury report.

Since James missed Wednesday night's game, it is possible that he plays on Friday night. The same could be said for Davis, but the complete opposite. Playing on Wednesday, the Lakers could now look to get Davis some extra rest should he be sore and not entirely 100 percent ready to go.

To say the Spurs have been struggling this season would be an understatement. Even with top overall pick Victor Wembanyama leading the way, San Antonio has lost 18 consecutive games, their longest losing streak in team history. Currently 3-20 on the season, the Spurs are currently still rebuilding and figuring out the best path to move forward.

A win against the Lakers on Friday night could do a lot for this young team, especially in terms of their confidence moving forward the rest of the season. From Los Angeles' point of view, they are looking to contend for a title following their recent in-season tournament championship. With a win over the Spurs on Friday, the Lakers would inch closer to the top of the Western Conference standings.

As of now, LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain questionable. The Lakers will provide updates on their status closer to the start of Friday night's game.