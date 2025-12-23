On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up their second straight win with a home victory over the Orlando Magic. The win got Golden State back to the .500 mark amid what has been a turbulent season so far, with Stephen Curry leading the way with 26 points.

Despite the win, this game was largely overshadowed by a heated argument between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr on the sidelines during a timeout that was captured on ameteur video, which eventually led to Green storming off into the locker room and not returning to the game.

After the game, Warriors guard Brandin Podziesmki was asked for his perspective on the incident, but he didn't have many details to offer.

“I didn't see or hear anything…it'll get figured out,” said Podziemski, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Podziemski was then asked if it was a team rule that a player leaves the bench then they're done for the game.

“I have no idea,” said Podziemski.

While Podziemski won't be getting any offers for detective work any time soon, he did put together a nice game against the Magic on Monday, scoring 16 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists in the win.

Overall, the Warriors are looking for ways to recapture the momentum they established for themselves at the beginning of the season with wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the first week of the campaign. The Warriors fell off a cliff shortly after that opening hot streak, but perhaps Monday's win over a good (albeit injured) Magic team will be the spark they need to get back on track.

It remains to be seen if the team will discipline Green further for the altercation with Kerr.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Christmas Day at home against the Dallas Mavericks.