The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers on the road Saturday in what projects to be a competitive Western Conference affair. Both teams are dealing with injury concerns heading into the game, however. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are battling injuries for Golden State, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also been dealing with injury trouble.
The Warriors will enter Saturday night's game with a 34-31 record. They are in 10th place in the Western Conference, narrowly trailing the Lakers for the No. 9 seed. There is no question that this clash is important for both sides.
So are Stephen Curry and Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Lakers?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green injury statuses vs. Lakers
Curry and Green are both listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Green is battling lower back soreness, while Curry is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Curry said he's planning to play while speaking to reporters on Friday. His status remains in question at the moment, though. Both Curry and Green missed Golden State's most recent game, a 109-99 road loss against the Dallas Mavericks, so they are both hoping to return and help the Warriors jump back into the win column.
Curry is in the middle of another strong season. He's averaging 26.9 points per game on 44.9 percent field goal and 40.7 percent three-point shooting. Curry is also recording 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per outing.
Green, meanwhile, has continued to be a reliable defensive presence. Overall, he is averaging 9.0 points per game on 49.5 percent field goal and 42.3 percent three-point shooting. Green is also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Warriors.
There is no question that Golden State is a better team when both players are on the floor. When it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing tonight vs. the Lakers, though, the answer is maybe.