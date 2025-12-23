On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors took a convincing 120-97 win over the Orlando Magic at home to move to 15-15 on the season. While the Warriors were clicking on the court, especially in the second half, the victory they earned did not come without its fair share of extracurricular troubles, with Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr getting into a heated argument on the bench which then prompted the former to storm off towards the locker room in the aftermath.

But it appears as though all's well that ends well for the Warriors, as Kerr downplayed his argument with Green, a player he's worked with his entire career as a head coach.

“We need Draymond. He's a champion. We've been together for a long time… It's unfortunate that it happened, but it happened,” Kerr said, via Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints. “We got into it, obviously. We had it out a little bit and he made his decision to go back to the locker room and cool off. … That's all I'm going to say about it. Everything is private.”

The argument happened after the Warriors called a timeout with 8:31 remaining in the third and the Dubs leading by five, 71-66. Brandin Podziemski replaced Green, and from that point forward, Golden State outscored the Magic by 18, 49-31. (Podziemski was a game-high plus-36 on the night.)

Warriors take the good with the bad with Draymond Green

Green always brings an air of grit, physicality, and swagger whenever he steps foot on the court. But he's always had a short fuse, and whenever things don't go his way, he has had a tendency to lose his composure. That's what happened on Monday night, and the Warriors know full well that this is simply part of the experience with the future Hall of Famer and former Defensive Player of the Year.

It's not quite clear how this altercation between Green and Kerr would affect the former's playing status on Christmas Day, when the Dubs take on the Dallas Mavericks.