The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of talent on their team, but ever since they won the NBA Finals in the bubble, they haven't been able to put it all together. This season has been another frustrating one as it once again looks like the path to the playoffs will have to be through the play-in tournament for the Lakers. Their struggles were on full display during a Wednesday night loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Wednesday night's game between the Lakers and the Kings was a big one as Sacramento was two games up on Los Angeles before the game. Getting within one game would've been big for the Lakers as they are trying to get into the top six in the West, but they couldn't get it done. The Kings won 120-107.
On ESPN's First Take, Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on this Lakers team, and he can't take them seriously because of their defense.
“Over the last 15 games the Lakers are 29th in the league in defense,” Brian Windhorst said. “The only team worse over the last 15 games in the league is the Utah Jazz, who are doing a grade A tank job to keep their draft pick. One of the things no one is paying attention to is the absolute overt tank job that Utah is doing. That’s the only team that’s playing worse defense than the Lakers. Last year in March they had the number three defense in the league. I can’t take this team seriously, I respect their ability to win an individual one off game because of their talent, but I can’t take this team seriously to do anything when you’ve got the second worst defense in the league in the most important part of the season.”
That's a fair point from Windhorst. The Lakers might end up finding their way into the playoffs, but if they want to accomplish anything of worth, they are going to need to get much better on defense.