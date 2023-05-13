My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis powered the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors, with the final score settling in at 122-101. This win officially eliminated the Golden State Warriors from the playoffs, and advanced the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, where they will take on the Denver Nuggets in a rematch from their 2020 WCF series.

LA was thrilled to have dispatched Golden State in their highly anticipated series, and the stars were out for Game 6 to see the Lakers put the Warriors away. Among them was popular hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator, who even ended up finding his way to James and Davis’ joint postgame press conference as a surprise spectator.

Tyler the Creator showed up to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' postgame press conference 🤣pic.twitter.com/HeNMrzCHuL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyler grew up in California, which would seemingly make him a Lakers fan, especially since he attended Game 6 here. Tyler often isn’t at many Lakers games, though, and even attended a Lakers game back in 2013 decked out in a throwback Toronto Raptors jersey while posting some NSFW tweets trolling Los Angeles. He followed it up by saying he knows nothing about basketball, so it should obviously be taken with a grain of salt.

Not only did the popular musician find his way to Game 6, but he also got to attend LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ postgame press conference and see how the Lakers top two players were feeling after their big victory. Maybe seeing such a resounding victory from the Lakers in Game 6 will make Tyler want to attend more basketball games in the future, but it doesn’t seem like it is necessarily worth counting on him to pop out to another game during LA’s surprising playoff run.