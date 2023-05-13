Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t listen to the outside noise — and no, they say, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t playing with house money as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

“Nah. As Vando would say, ‘Nah.’ We’re trying to win every year,” James said with a smile when asked if the team was overachieving compared to outside expectations, according to ClutchPoints’ Micheal Corvo.

“That’s y’all expectations. Our expectations inside are high,” echoed Davis.

Reporter: "Do you feel like you're playing with house money [as far as outside expectations]?" LeBron James: "Nah. As Vando would say, 'Nah.' We're trying to win every year." Anthony Davis: "That's y'all expectations. Our expectations inside are high." (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/jGfhrncaYm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

The Lakers were the No. 7 seed in the West and had to work their way out of the NBA Play-In Tournament; but on Saturday morning, they’re through to the final four and preparing for a 2020 rematch with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Final.

“It was great to be able to play one of our most efficient games, one of our best games of the series, and it started because of the defensive matchup we had,” James said after his Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 on Friday night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We defended at a high level, and when we do that, we can be extremely good. I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight.”

Los Angeles never trailed in their third home victory over Golden State in seven days, and the Lakers are now 7-0 at Crypto.com Arena in these playoffs.

After starting the season 2-10, it’s been an incredible turnaround for LA, and the primary forces behind it are LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They were both nothing short of excellent on Friday.

James scored 30 points, adding nine rebounds and nine assists, while Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds.

The two superstars won a ring together three seasons ago, and shared an emotional moment together after leading their team to its biggest home victory in over a decade.

They’re now one series victory away from a second trip to the NBA Finals in four seasons.