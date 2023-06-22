LeBron James is getting busy this offseason. After purchasing a home previously lived in by Kathryn Hepburn for a casual $36.8 million back in 2020, he's now had it demolished and construction on what has been termed his ‘dream home' has begun. It took two years of legal wrangling before he was allowed to start the job, but this week the project has at long last got underway.

The home was first built back in the 1930s and was originally owned by Charles Boyer, an actor, before being sold to Howard Hughes. Hughes subsequently leased it out to Hepburn, it changed hands a few more times, before in 1986 it was bought for $2.9 million by William Brent Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the creators of The Young and the Restless.

Pictures of the 250-acre plot, as well as the original home, are available on The Daily Mail. Unsurprisingly, that original home was pretty shmick, complete with a fully lit tennis court, multiple al fresco dining areas, a full theatrical indoor cinema and no less than seven fireplaces. Clearly, however, LeBron has some grander plans for the property.

One of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James' season didn't end as planned. The Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals was closer than the 4-0 scoreline suggested, but a sweep is a sweep and however close the games, it brought a premature conclusion to his 20th season in the NBA. After two years of legal hurdles, however, his offseason appears to have started pretty well.