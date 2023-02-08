LeBron James has done it. In front of an electric crowd in a matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, he became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, passing the long-standing record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His family was in the building to watch and congratulate him on his outstanding achievement. His oldest son, Bronny James, got a close-up video of the moment and shared it after the game.

In the Lakers’ locker room, LeBron and Bronny watched the fadeaway shot over Kenrich Williams that clinched the top spot on the NBA’s scoring leaderboard. Bronny was one of many onlookers filming the moment and called out the move that James would use to become basketball’s scoring king.

Bronny showing LeBron the clip he got of him breaking the scoring record pic.twitter.com/3M7x852JDk — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 8, 2023

“You knew that fade was comin’?…Oh, that’s tough,” LeBron James said as he watched the moment from Bronny’s vantage point. “That’s tough. You got that saved? Send that to me.”

Although the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was a memorable, fun and historic night for LeBron James. All of the incredible hype he had when he came into the league has been proven right. The “Chosen One” has put together one of the most legendary careers in all of sports and is still going strong in his 20th season.

James’ newest accomplishment gives him yet another huge talking point in the debate over who is the greatest of all time. The Lakers superstar is of course picking himself over anyone in history, and who can blame him?