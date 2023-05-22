James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

LeBron James might be 38 years of age, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still more than capable of striking fear into an opposition locker room.

After securing a third consecutive win and with it a 3-0 series lead from which no team has ever lost, Nikola Jokic talked about his Denver Nuggets trying to close out the Lakers.

“To be honest, I’m not going say that I’m scared, but I’m worried because they have LeBron on the other side, and he’s capable of doing everything.”

Thus far in the series, LeBron James has been very, very good, though he’s certainly not posting the kinds of numbers we would have expected from him at his best. Through three games he’s averaging a near triple double, with a tick under 24 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists.

Perhaps the most notable of his stats, however, relates to his three-point shooting percentage. LeBron is going at 48.1% from the field through the first three games of the series, but that includes 3-19 shooting from long-range – good for 15.8%. When he shoots from inside the arc he’s looked as unstoppable as ever, going at nearly 66%, but his outside shot hasn’t been falling.

That started to change in Game 3 when he went 3-9, and if he can find a way to get his stroke going while continuing his dominance inside, then the Nuggets have some reason to be worried, as Nikola Jokic said.

With a three-game buffer, however, that worry isn’t likely too significant. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis at their disposal the Lakers are certainly capable of turning it on, but given no side in history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit, Jokic and his Nuggets will no doubt feel confident in their ability to secure one more win to make their way into the NBA Finals.