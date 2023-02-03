LeBron James is only fewer than 70 points away from tying and breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record after scoring 26 points in Thursday night’s 112-111 road win over the Indiana Pacers. Prior to that game, James barged into the top four of the NBA’s all-time assists leaders.

It’s no longer a question of whether the Lakers superstar forward would break Abdul-Jabbar’s record before the NBA All-Star break. Instead, the guessing game has turned its attention to which game exactly would LeBron James finally surpasses the Hall of Fame center.

The Lakers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans next on Saturday. But as atrocious as it has been of late on defense for the Pellies, it’s unlikely that LeBron James would score 63 points in that game to tie Abdul-Jabbar. After the New Orleans game, the Lakers will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder also at home next Wednesday. It’s possible that LeBron will make history in that contest, considering his current scoring averages, he could finally become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer next Thursday when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks — the original NBA team of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“LeBron James needs 63 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points all-time, per ESPN Stats & Info. “Based on his career scoring average and scoring average this season, and assuming he doesn’t miss any games, he would pass Kareem in 3 games, which would be Feb. 9- against the Bucks.”

Then known as Lew Alcindor, Abdul-Jabbar started his NBA career in the 1969-70 NBA season after being taken first overall by the Bucks in the 1969 NBA Draft.