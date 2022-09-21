Lakers star LeBron James collabs with Liverpool to drop spiffy new sneaker

To say that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one the most marketable players of all time is an understatement. LeBron is a brand in and of himself, and part of his unceasing chase for greatness is elevating his brand to even greater heights. With LeBron becoming more involved in one of the biggest football clubs in the world in Liverpool FC, he has an enviable opportunity in his hands to maximize a partnership that could prove to be even more beneficial for both sides.

Just recently, Nike dropped a LeBron 9 low colorway evoking Liverpool colors, predominantly green with a smattering of the club’s iconic red, which was mostly used for the colors of the sole.

LFC 🤝 LeBron Liverpool and Nike drop the LeBron 9 Low 👟 pic.twitter.com/z2G1UnbDnv — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 21, 2022

The combined popularity of LeBron James, and the historic greatness of Liverpool, not to mention the marketability of Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others, will surely make this pair a hit. One of Liverpool’s newest additions, Fabio Carvalho, gave the newest LeBron 9 pair his seal of approval, having stated that they were ‘phenomenal’.

Liverpool, after just missing out on the Premier League crown last season, are not off to the best of starts in the newest campaign, having dropped points already against Fulham and Crystal Palace, while also suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their UEFA Champions League campaign. Nevertheless, they will remain one of the most terrifying teams in the league as they round into form.

LeBron James’ Lakers, on the other hand, have undergone a major roster overhaul, but LeBron’s performance will still be the engine that determines how far the Lakers will go. Perhaps this newest version of his signature shoe line will help him channel the capacity of Liverpool to come back from such seemingly insurmountable adversities.

The newest LeBron 9 low also features the classic Liverpool liver bird on the heel and outsole, and the Liverpool website describes the shoe as having “been designed for ‘regal comfort’, with airy mesh and max air cushioning”. The pair is currently available on the Liverpool store for $192.51 (£169.95), excluding shipping.