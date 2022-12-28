By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. In 31 minutes of play, James dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and five dimes, leading all scorers as LA pulled away in the fourth quarter. However, it seems as if there’s a slight chance that James would miss the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.

Speaking with reporters after the game, LeBron James remarked that he would make his decision as to whether or not he would play depending on how his body feels in a few hours time.

“I’ll know tomorrow when I get up,” James said, per Kyle Goon.

With the Lakers mustering a mere 14-20 record on the season, LA will need all hands on deck to salvage their season, especially with Anthony Davis out. Nevertheless, James, who has tallied the second most minutes in NBA history, regular season and playoffs combined, has, perhaps, earned the right to prioritize his physical well-being at the cost of his team’s chances of winning.

In addition, LeBron James has only played in one back-to-back set this season, against the San Antonio Spurs on Novembers 25 and 26. Thus, it appears likely for the 37-year old James to sit out, especially when taking into account his career mileage. (James will turn 38 in a few days, as well.)

It’s not as if the Lakers are facing a healthy Heat squad. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, two of Miami’s best players, are listed as questionable. Nonetheless, should James miss tomorrow night’s game, expect Russell Westbrook to pick up the playmaking and scoring slack.