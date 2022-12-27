By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Paolo Banchero couldn’t hold back his brutally honest excitement on facing LeBron James ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic clash on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a special moment for me,” Banchero said. “Anybody that knows me knows that’s been my favorite player since I was a young kid. A guy who I’ve watched countless hours of. It’s going to be special for me being my first time getting to play against him (LeBron James) in an NBA game… so to be on an NBA court with him makes me scratch my head that this is real life.”

Paolo Banchero is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. Meanwhile, LeBron James is still playing well despite his age. LeBron will turn 38-years old on Friday and is still getting the job done at a high level.

Banchero is currently in the process of working toward the Rookie of the Year award while leading the Magic’s rebuild. Although Orlando has struggled during the 2022-2023 campaign, Paolo Banchero has flashed signs of stardom. He’s led the Magic in a number of their wins and is quickly earning respect around the league.

But for Banchero, facing LeBron will be a surreal experience. It will be interesting to see how he fares against his “favorite player.”

The Lakers and Magic come into the game with nearly identical records on the season, as LA is just a half-game better than Orlando. But watching 20-year old Paolo Banchero take on the soon-to-be 38-year old LeBron James will be worth the price of admission.