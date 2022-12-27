By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Miami Heat have been trending upward over the past few weeks. After a rough start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Heat have won six of ten to reach the .500 mark at 17-17. Miami is no longer outside of the playoff picture, as it owns the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference. But the Heat recently received a not-so-great injury update regarding two of their best players ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both forward Jimmy Butler and big man Bam Adebayo are questionable for Wednesday’s game in Miami, per a tweet from the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Adam Lichtenstein. Furthermore, Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out for Miami with left foot plantar fasciitis, and Kyle Lowry missed Tuesday’s practice due to personal reasons but will likely be ready to go for Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth with the Heat. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks across 21 appearances this season. Not known for being a great three-point shooter, Butler has shot the ball surprisingly well from behind the arc thus far, as he’s converting 37.2% of his treys, his best three-point percentage since the 2014-15 campaign.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth NBA season, all with Miami. The big man is putting up All-Star caliber numbers, too, averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Also, like Butler, Adebayo is a force on the defensive end, as evidenced by his three All-Defensive team selections throughout his successful career.