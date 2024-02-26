A lifelong dream is set to come true for LeBron James in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. If all goes according to plan, Bronny James' name will be called by Adam Silver along with 14 other names in the draft lottery. However, the USC basketball squad has not yet fully developed the young gun which is starting to show in his production. Thus, some mock drafts have seen the aspirant fall. The Los Angeles Lakers legend weighed in on it.
In a now-deleted tweet, LeBron James blasted how much attention Bronny James was getting after not being named in ESPN's mock 2024 NBA Draft.
“Can y'all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball? The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don't know, he doesn't care what a mock draft says. he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!” were the words that the veteran Lakers superstar wrote down.
Coach Andy Enfield has not been having the ideal final season run for the USC basketball program in the Pac-12. The Trojans, with other prized recruits like Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and DJ Rodman, currently sit 11th in the conference standings. Only a loss separates them and Oregon State,
The Lakers veteran has seen all of the USC basketball games so far this season. He has not failed to be a supportive father at all. Moreover, he still has a lot left in the tank in case Bronny wants to develop more in USC. The 2024 NBA Draft will definitely not be where his and his son's dreams stop.
Lakers legend's son in the USC basketball program
The Trojans are not moving the needle a lot and might not even get their 21st appearance in the big dance. They only have five wins in the Pac-12 and have endured 11 losses. James has not churned out the ideal numbers which make him an ideal candidate for this year's draft. He averages 5.8 points while only knocking down 37.1% percent of his field goal attempts. His 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists also show huge potential when it comes to his all-around game.
All of these will still improve as time goes by. Whether it is after another year of the Lakers legend watching his son on the Trojans' squad or in any other way, the young has a lot of heart and soul to pour into his game.