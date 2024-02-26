On Monday, it was revealed that Bronny James was removed from ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft, via NBACentral. In a now deleted tweet, LeBron James reacted to the news with a rant on X (formerly Twitter).
“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” James wrote. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”
It didn't take long for the NBA world to respond to LeBron's tweet, despite it getting deleted not long after it was posted. And many of the fans blamed LeBron James.
“MAYBE DONT SAY HE IS BETTER THAN NBA PLAYERS,” BarnesMuse wrote before sending another tweet. “YOU SAY HE IS BETTER THAN PEOPLE IN THE NBA BUT YOU DONT WANT PEOPLE TO HAVE HIGH expectations.”
“Didn’t you recently claim he could play for the Lakers right now lol,” a fan wrote.
“You quite literally tweeted that he could get minutes and help the Lakers win RIGHT NOW… you are the one putting unrealistic expectations on em,” another fan added.
“I love Lebron, but I feel like he wouldn’t have this energy if Bronny was being mocked top 10,” stated another fan.
Some fans stood up for LeBron James, however.
“Y’all talking about what lebron said about how he’s better than some nba players… you believed him wholeheartedly over forming your own opinion and now you’re using it against him??? Weird.”
It's an interesting situation all around. Bronny James has potential and it wouldn't be the end of the world if he stays two or three years in college. There's still a chance that he will declare for the draft, though.