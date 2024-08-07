LeBron James recently posted a picture of him strolling in Paris with his daughter Zhuri on his Instagram. Some may disagree that James is the greatest basketball player of all time, but no one can deny that he's the greatest father. Despite the busy schedule he had throughout his career, LeBron made sure to always be there for his kids. His most recent picture with Zhuri is proof that family is just as important to him as basketball.

Fans react to LeBron James spending time with his daughter Zhuri

Like every father before him, dads are typically protective and caring of their daughters. It's clear that LeBron James is like every other dad when he captioned on his Instagram post “Promise I got you for LIFE my Princess👸🏾!! 🤎🤎🤎✨✨✨”

Fans on social media loved the photo and expressed their heartwarming thoughts on their father-daughter bonding moment.

“dude is casually the greatest human of all time” – @the.ishmael

“Bron really a stand up man in my book. Beautiful wife + kids, no scandals & family oriented. He won life on & off the court I dont see how anyone can’t like this man.” – @chugram__

“Am I the only that feel like we apart of Lebrons family? We done watched him and his kids grow up 🤣” – @truckhavin

“He’s a great athlete and father great example for the youngins 🔥” – @arrogant4norzn

“This why he's the goat, he's a father first and still gets shit done. He Been a dad his whole career. 🔥🙌” – @tyler_smoked_bacon

“A man who grew up without a biological father’s guidance yet he masters how to be an excellent Dad to his biological kids. Please let’s clap for this unique human being. The chosen one from God himself. He was exposed to firm at early age, yet he did not fail, instead he live an exemplary live. All haters go hug transformer. You got nothing on LBJ🐐👑💰🦾❤️” – @obigoldentertainment

“Always love to see they bond. That daddy daughter love somethin special I can tell just from watching my niece and my brother ☺️💪🏾💪🏾” – @emayo34

“She already knows. Daddy’s little girl. You will always be her best friend forever ❤️❤️👑💯” – @realestate.ed

LeBron is a good family man

Haters can say what they want about LeBron James, but no one can deny how good of a family he is. LeBron, married to his high school sweetheart Savannah, has three kids and one of them is already in the NBA. His eldest kid Bronny was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and has proven in the summer league that he isn't bust. That feat alone says a lot about LeBron. It proves that he's a good mentor and has guided his eldest kid in the right direction.

The same can be said for Bryce and Zhuri. Bryce is currently playing for Sierra Canyon School where he is the star player of his high school team. While many are criticizing Bronny for not being ready to play in the big leagues, many believe that Bryce has what it takes. Despite the bitter-sweet remarks from the basketball world, this is still a huge win for LeBron as a father.

LeBron grew up without a biological father by his side but turned out to be one of the most genuine human beings on the planet. He has no record of cheating on his wife, beating up his kids, or even getting into trouble outside the hardwood. With all these factors, it's undeniable that the king of basketball is also a well-deserved king of his family.