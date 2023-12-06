LeBron James and the LA Lakers are into the NBA In-Season Tournament semis after a huge win over the Suns on Tuesday night.

LeBron James was masterful to lead his Los Angeles Lakers into the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals after a thrilling 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

James shared a great answer when asked why the NBA's newest form of competition has been bringing the best out of its players.

“We have an opportunity to compete for something, so why not?” the King said in his post-game interview with TNT. “You got the greatest competitors in the world fighting for something, so let's fight.”

"You got the greatest competitors in the world fighting for something, so let's fight" LeBron James speaks on the chase for the #NBACup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sTktuGRWRE — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Even at age-38, LeBron continues to fight, and it showed in front of the 18,664 in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. He scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to help his team secure the final semifinal spot in the inaugural in-season tourney.

“You’ve got some of the most alpha male competitors in the world, and if you give us an opportunity to play for something meaningful or an incentive, then you get what you’re getting,” James continued. “The In-Season Tournament is what it is, and we have an opportunity to play on a big stage, be on national television, represent our families, our communities, where we come from.”

The four-time NBA champion added 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals over a game-high 40 minutes on court. He was masterful in the fourth, scoring 15 of the club's 19 points in the final frame and assisting on the other two baskets.

Lakers to face Pelicans in NBA In-Season Tournament semis

Following the key victory, Los Angeles will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The Lakers earned the top seed in the West by failing to lose in the group stage. That included a win over these same Suns on Nov. 10.

“They’re well aware of that bag,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said while confirming that his players are motivated by the financial bonuses being offered to the winner of the tournament. “Money speaks, man.”

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to book a spot in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament final with one more win in Nevada on Thursday.