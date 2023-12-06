Los Angeles star LeBron James is far from done, and he showed that again in Tuesday's win by the Lakers over the Suns.

LeBron James is winning his battle against Father Time. He will inevitably have to surrender to the natural progression of human biology, but that's not happening yet. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar once again flexed his muscles and led his team to a huge 106-103 win in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament Tuesday night versus Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The way LeBron James dominated the contest, especially in the fourth quarter was a thing of basketball beauty. Lakers fans can expect more of it from the four-time league Most Valuable Player, as he doesn't seem to be getting tired of playing the hero for the team.

“Does taking over in the fourth quarter ever get old?” “No.”- LeBron 👑 pic.twitter.com/RZru2o1mSF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 6, 2023

It was nearly all LeBron for the Lakers in the final period of the contest, as he scattered 15 of his team-high 31 points in that period. He also had two assists and two rebounds while playing all 12 minutes of the quarter.

LeBron is about to turn 39 in less than three weeks, but unlike most other players of his age in the past, his team still heavily relies on him on the court. Without LeBron's heroics, the Lakers likely would have faded against the Suns, though, Los Angeles also got a crucial bucket in the clutch from Austin Reaves.

The immediate focus for the Lakers is on the New Orleans Pelicans, whom they will face in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday.

A win there will bring the Lakers to the NBA In-Season Tournament finals against the winner of the other semis showdown featuring the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.