LeBron James' hounding presence against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans helped the Lakers to a dominant In-Season Tournament showing.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a dominating performance against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers had nearly a 40-point lead on the Pelicans several minutes into the fourth quarter. In addition, James' stout defense against Williamson is causing all types of problems.

LeBron James and the Lakers want the last laugh against the Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

Williamson only attacked the basket when someone other than James guarded him. James took away the Pelicans star's left hand and drew two offensive charges on him, per Rich Bucher.

The Pelicans hoped for a successful showing against LA after they beat the Sacramento Kings in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal on December 4th. However, the Lakers have not made things easy for them.

Los Angeles held New Orleans near just 25% on three-pointers throughout the game. Moreover, Brandon Ingram did not score in the double-digits during the first three-quarters of the matchup. Zion Williamson could not get going either, thanks to the heroics of James.

James took three total defensive charges during the first half, a feat he has not done since the 2013-2014 season. Furthermore, the Lakers veteran scored 30 points, dished eight assists, and grabbed five rebounds before the end of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers' success is also attributed to the play of Anthony Davis and the rest of LA's role players. Davis had a double-double going into the fourth. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Taurean Prince all scored in the double digits.

As the Lakers close out a dominant performance, can they bring their momentum into the In-Season Tournament Finals against the Indiana Pacers?