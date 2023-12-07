Lakers star LeBron James' wish to bring an NBA expansion franchise to Las Vegas hasn't change, even revealing that it's his "ultimate goal."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been vocal for some time now about his desire to bring an NBA franchise in Las Vegas. That aspiration hasn't changed. In fact, it might have even grown stronger.

Speaking to reporters while he's in Las Vegas for the NBA In-Season Tournament, James reiterated his hope to bring an NBA team to the city. He event went as far as to saying that it's his “ultimate goal.”

“Hopefully I can bring my franchise here one day. That's the ultimate (goal),” James shared, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Considering the number of professional sports teams in the city, it only makes sense to have an NBA team in Vegas. Basketball already has roots there anyway, with the Las Vegas Aces thriving and winning the last two WNBA championships.

“Obviously you have the Raiders here, you have the (Golden Knights) here, you have the Aces here. You got F1 coming very soon. All-Star Weekend has been a few times. You've got the NBA Summer League … I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that’s going on in this town,” James said last October when asked why he wants to have an NBA team in Sin City.

James furthered, “I think it's only a matter of time, and I hope I'm part of that time.”

For what it's worth, the NBA has long been considering adding NBA expansion franchises, with Las Vegas being one of the hottest names to host one of the new franchises. A decision has yet to be made in that regard, though it's worth noting that many are interested in being part of a Vegas expansion team.

Aside from LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal has been open about his wish to be part of an ownership group, though he said he's willing to partner with the Lakers star.

For now, though, while James waits for the NBA's decision on an expansion franchise, he and the Lakers will need to focus on winning the NBA In-Season Tournament in Vegas. Who knows, if the tournament proves to be massive success, it might really pave the way for a franchise in Nevada.