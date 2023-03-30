Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis put in another monster performance on Wednesday night, leading the Lakers to a 121-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls, and catching the eye of LeBron James, who looked pretty good himself in the victory. James dished on Davis’ dominant performance afterwards.

“He always plays like that,” LeBron said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Just got to kick him in the ass every now and then. But he always plays like that so I never worry about him.”

Davis put on a show in his hometown of Chicago, scoring 38 points and adding 10 rebounds as the Lakers kicked off a five-game road trip with its fourth win in five games overall.

“I always look forward to coming back home,” Davis said. “Kind of one of the first games I look at when the schedule drops…It’s always a great feeling coming back, especially getting a win.”

James didn’t seem out of place in the starting lineup either, scoring 25 points of his own in his return to the starting five, adding seven rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes on the court. It was just his second game back after he tore a tendon in his right foot, sidelining the veteran star for a month.

“I’m just trusting the work that I’ve been putting in,” Lakers’ LeBron James explained. “I know I put in a lot of work. I know my body…I think by the end of the road trip I should be pretty good.”

With the victory, Anthony Davis and the Lakers improve to .500 (38-38), good enough for 8th place in the NBA’s crowded Western Conference playoff picture. They’ll head to Minnesota to play Rudy Gobert on Friday, looking for their first win of the season against the No. 7 Timberwolves.