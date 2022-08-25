LeBron James eye-opening response to Russell Westbrook defender on Twitter

Russell Westbrook has endured plenty of scrutiny since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The former All-Star point guard struggled throughout the 2021-2022 season following the Lakers’ lofty preseason expectations. As a result, he was often ridiculed and mocked due to his low shooting percentage and high turnover rate. But he has his supporters as well. A verified user with the name @CuffsTheLegend called out Russell Westbrook haters on Twitter.

“the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man.”

His analysis of the Westbrook situation drew a response on Twitter from Lebron James.

“Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!”

Lebron James’ response will quiet Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Various whispers have been flying around in reference to a potential Westbrook trade. The veteran guard has been linked to a number of teams this offseason. But the harsh reality is that Westbrook’s value is at an all-time low. He endured an underwhelming season in 2021-2022 and is 33-years old. Westbrook simply isn’t the player he once was. And there are not many teams willing to take on his massive contract at the moment.

So barring unforeseen circumstances, Russell Westbrook will likely remain on the Lakers this season. Los Angeles is aiming for a rebound performance following last year’s disappointment. The Lakers were the preseason favorites in the West and ultimately missed the postseason altogether. Injuries did not help matters, but the fact is that the Lakers underperformed.

Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis will try to turn things around in 2022-2023.