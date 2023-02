Kyrie Irving has reportedly asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and by the looks of it, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is keeping an eye on his situation.

After news of Irving’s trade demand surfaced, James took to social to share his reaction to the news. He really didn’t say anything, but his two-emoji tweet of an eye and a crown is enough to get NBA Twitter buzzing.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

*More details to follow.