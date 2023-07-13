LeBron James is not yet walking away from the game that has given him everything. There is no King LeBron as we know him today if it weren’t for basketball, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is forever grateful for the sport. It’s also why he made sure to reiterate his love for the game during his speech Wednesday night at the ESPYs

At the same time, LeBron James also wants everyone to show him respect.

“Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well. But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game,” LeBron said on stage and in front of the biggest names in sports today.

LeBron has become a divisive figure not just in the NBA, but in the entire sports realm. But what’s undeniable and that everybody can objectively agree on is that he’s a proven winner, who’s won at every level along the way, and a true legend of the game of basketball.

LeBron James used to be the youngest player in the NBA, but he’s now among the oldest. He’s not ready to call it a career, though. Not with still so much he can give to the sport as a player.

The four-time league NBA MVP is entering his 21st year in the league which comes on the heels of an age-defying campaign in which he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.