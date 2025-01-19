Earlier this season, LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history when they became the first father and son duo to play together on the same team. But there’s another James who is carving out his basketball path as well. Bryce James, the younger son of LeBron James, is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School, and this weekend he made his debut at the Hoophall Classic.

The Hoophall Classic is an annual high school basketball showcase, presented by the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Sierra Canyon made their appearance in the showcase on Saturday. LeBron James wasn’t able to be in attendance for Bryce James’ Hoophall debut, but he was able to watch from afar and took to social media to convey his reaction.

“Bryce James going crazy in the Hoophall Classic right now! Flame thrower,” LeBron posted on social media. He followed that up with another post after the game in which he said, “So proud of you Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear. PROUD POPS!!”

Bryce and Sierra Canyon pulled off a 60-46 win against Grayson High School (Georgia) with Bryce being named the MVP of the game. He finished with 16 points and shot 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

Bryce recently made headlines announcing his decision to play college basketball at Arizona. He still has one more year of high school basketball after this one.

Bryce played his first two years of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon before transferring to Campbell Hall High School, where the Holiday brothers played. He ultimately transferred back to Sierra Canyon. His older brother Bronny played all four years of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon before playing at USC for one season. Bronny was the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The younger James’ son is a solid prospect in his own right and had offers from Duquesne and Ohio State before settling on Arizona. It will be interesting to watch his development over the next couple of years. It seems highly unlikely though that Bryce would play in the NBA, if he reaches that level, at the same time as his dad.

LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason with a player option after this year.