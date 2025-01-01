Bryce James, the younger son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has announced his commitment to the Arizona basketball program, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

A three-star shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, Bryce James is joining Tommy Lloyd and the powerful Arizona basketball program. He is the 257th-ranked prospect nationally, the 46th-ranked shooting guard, and the 30th-ranked prospect in California, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bryce James joins Dwayne Aristode, a shooting forward from Brewster Academy, in the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class. Aristode has already signed his letter of intent and is a four-star recruit for Tommy Lloyd. James chose Arizona over Ohio State and Duquesne, who offered him scholarships as well.

After Bryce's older brother, Bronny spent a year at the USC basketball program, Bryce is going to Arizona and will be playing in arguably the best basketball conference in America, the Big 12. It will be interesting to see how much he plays for Lloyd's team, and if he follows a similar path as his older brother, Bronny, did with USC.

Bronny James played one year at USC, and then declared for the NBA Draft, where he was selected in the second round by the Lakers. LeBron and Bronny made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play on an NBA court together. With Bryce playing college basketball in the 2025-2026 season, it is worth wondering whether or not LeBron will be playing in the NBA long enough to join his father and older brother.

Either way, Bryce is going to a very good program with a good coach. Arizona is one of the better programs in college basketball, and although it has not captured a national title in recent memory, plenty of great players have come through the program, and Lloyd will be a good resource for Bryce to develop his game.