The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Play-In tournament after holding a lead for most of the game, and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch spoke about the game.

“This is what we’ve done for a lot of the season other than the first part of the season,” Chris Finch said, via John Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Struggling to find ourselves, but right now, we’ve got a crew that I really thought played hard, gave ourselves a chance to win. We should have won this game.”

The offense faltered for the Timberwolves down the stretch, they scored just 12 points in the fourth quarter, and that includes Mike Conley getting fouled on a three-point attempt at the end of regulation. The Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 10-4 in overtime.

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 30. LeBron James’ team will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Timberwolves will play on Friday in a win or go home game against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets if they win on Friday. Rudy Gobert will come back from his one-game suspension for Friday’s game. It will be interesting to see the dynamic of the team. Last time he was with the team in a game, Rudy Gobert was punching his teammate Kyle Anderson.

Due to the loss to the Lakers, Gobert’s return will have to be seamless for the Timberwolves. It is an elimination game on Friday.