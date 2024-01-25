The latest update on the Lakers star.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a shot to get over .500 on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they lost, 127-118 to slip one game under .500. The Lakers were short-handed as LeBron James was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The Lakers have another game against the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday before they head out on an extended road trip. It's possible they have James back in the lineup as he's been upgraded on the injury report as questionable as per NBA insider Mark Medina.

Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles) as questionable for tomorrow's game vs the Chicago Bulls — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 25, 2024

LeBron James has missed a total of five games for the Lakers so far this season. The most recent games he's missed, against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13 and Tuesday against the Clippers, were due to an ankle injury he suffered back on Jan. 11 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers could use James back in the lineup against the Bulls as they struggle to keep pace in the Western Conference standings. The 19-time All-Star has been having a strong season even as they oldest player in the NBA. He's been averaging 24.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds. 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 74 percent shooting from the free throw line.

As the Lakers continue to flounder, they've been mentioned in multiple trade rumors leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. They are 22-23 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They would finish with a play-in spot. They are only a half a game ahead of the No. 11 Houston Rockets though.