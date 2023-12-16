No amount of rough play can bother LeBron James

Friday night was one that the Los Angeles Lakers would prefer to forget, especially LeBron James. The Lakers fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-129, in a game that saw James suffer multiple hits to the face. Asked how he felt after the rough outing, James didn't really have too much to say:

“I got a little headache but I'll be alright,” James said, via Laker Nation.

After already getting poked in the eye earlier in the game by Spurs big man Zach Collins, the worst hit of the night came at the hands of his teammate Rui Hachimura. With around six minutes left in the third quarter, Hachimura was battling for a rebound when his right arm came down on LeBron's face, leaving the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader falling to the ground. It didn't help that the Spurs fans were booing James while he was sitting on the floor.

Despite Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell being sidelined, the inaugural In-Season Tournament champions were unfortunately the team to break the Spurs' 18-game losing streak. Behind Devin Vassell's career-high 36 points and Victor Wembanyama's double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, the Spurs took the rematch at home after initially losing to the Lakers in their previous outing just days before. James finished the game with a double-double himself, tallying 23 points and 14 assists. Austin Reaves and Hachimura added 22 and 20 points, respectively.

LeBron James and the Lakers hope to regroup and be fully healthy in the next coming days as their schedule in the next five games includes three league heavyweights, namely, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder and their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics.