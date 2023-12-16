The memes are out for the Los Angeles Lakers, and deservingly so. The San Antonio Spurs put an end to the longest losing streak in franchise history at the expense of LeBron James and Co., sparking all sorts of reactions on social media.

While the Lakers were without the injured Anthony Davis in the game due to an ankle injury, they were still expected to win with LeBron James coming back after missing their previous match-up. Instead, however, the Purple and Gold found themselves trailing 42-22 after the first quarter. They were never able to recover from that, with the Spurs eventually taking the 129-115 victory.

As mentioned, it ended the Spurs' historic slump. The team had lost 18 straight prior to Friday's showdown, with their last win coming in early November against the Phoenix Suns. Victor Wembanyama starred for San Antonio with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks, while Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting (5-of-10 from deep).

LeBron James, for his part, had a near triple-double of 23 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists to go along with two steals. But with Davis missing, they just had no one to anchor the defense.

Several Spurs fans celebrated the win. After all, they just beat a Lakers squad that recently won the NBA In-Season Tournament, and in dominating fashion at that.

On the other hand, many others trolled the Lakers for the rather embarrassing showing. Sure they may be missing a key player, but they were up against a team that looked out of sorts for the past couple of months and appeared to be on their way to more losses. Instead, they gave them the win and helped Gregg Popovich's men avoid more infamy.

It's definitely a day that Lakers fans would want to forget soon. For the Spurs faithful, however, they'll probably bring it back and remind LA fans of the defeat whenever they meet each other. Los Angeles and San Antonio have one more meeting this campaign, which is scheduled in February 2024. Hopefully, we'll get another interesting game between the two teams.