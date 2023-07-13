Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sparked a number of Twitter reactions with his choice of glasses at the ESPYs last night.

James was among many sports stars present at the award show and made headlines for a number of reasons — most of all, squashing any talk of retirement following his comments after the Western Conference Finals earlier this year.

However, the Lakers man also went viral for his decision to wear some particularly funky glasses at the event. Rather than looking like the four-time NBA champion that we all know, instead, he looked like he was doing a cosplay of Dr. Octavius from Spiderman.

Naturally, Twitter decided to make his glasses and appearance go viral as they referenced Dr. Octavius among a host of other pop culture characters.

Here are the best reactions and memes in response to James' wild glasses:

Edith : Can I drink this? Dr. Nefario : Do you want to explode? pic.twitter.com/lHSn3fJTLh — obi-wan knegrobi🤴🏾 (@kingzson) July 13, 2023

LeBron James had previously hinted at retirement after the Lakers were swept by the eventual NBA champions in the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

However, he has since reiterated that he still planned on competing for the foreseeable future.

“The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done,” James said at the ESPYs. “Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season in 2022/23 as he helped the Lakers overcome a poor 2-10 start to eventually make the playoffs and reach the Western Conference Finals.

That was despite some injury problems towards the end of the season.