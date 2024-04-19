LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs after taking care of business in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Ahead of the series, LeBron spent some time playing basketball with his son Bryce. However, James made a comment while shooting hoops with Bryce that will upset Michael Jordan GOAT supporters, via Overtime.
LeBron vs Bryce 🤣 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/FfW2iSTtSE
— Overtime (@overtime) April 19, 2024
“I'm the GOAT, bro,” LeBron said after making a shot.
The GOAT debate has been one of the most discussed subjects in the NBA world for years now. Ever since LeBron started winning championships, fans have wondered who the greatest player of all-time is.
Of course, there are some fans who will say legends such as Kobe Bryant or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the greatest to ever play the game. Typically, though, the conversation comes down to LeBron James versus Michael Jordan.
Neither LeBron or Jordan have discussed the topic on a consistent basis. It is a conversation that fans, analysts, and even players often have, though.
James fans will argue for his all-around versatility on the floor. They will point to the fact that he is the all-time leading point scorer in NBA history as well. Winning championships with three different teams does not hurt his case either.
But Jordan fans appreciate his loyalty to the Chicago Bulls. Michael won his championships in Chicago, often making huge shots in clutch moments. Jordan fans will also compare total championships quite frequently, as Michael won six while LeBron has only won four championships.
In the end, there is no question that LeBron and Jordan are two of the best players of all-time.
LeBron James still building GOAT case
LeBron still has an opportunity to enhance his case for the greatest player of all-time title. At 39 years old, James seemingly wants to play at least one more season and possibly more.
Adding another championship to his resume would be a huge accomplishment. He will also continue to improve his overall statistics in the years to come.
Although the conversation is still going to occur, it will not truly be decided until LeBron retires from the NBA. Even then, Jordan and James will have loyal supporters. But the case for both stars can be better examined once LeBron joins Michael in retirement.
For now, LeBron James is focused on trying to help the Lakers defeat the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. It projects to be a difficult battle, as LA was swept by Denver in the Western Conference Finals a season ago. The Nuggets, of course, went on to win the NBA Finals.
So can the Lakers upset the defending champions? The odds are not in their favor, but anything is possible. It will be an important test for LeBron as he continues to build his GOAT argument.
Claiming you are the GOAT before such a huge series is one thing, but upsetting a juggernaut like the Nuggets would be quite an impressive accomplishment.
Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday in Denver.