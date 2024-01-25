Will LeBron James fully surpass Michael Jordan as the NBA's GOAT?

Longtime NBA player Carmelo Anthony knows a lot about LeBron James. Anthony and James were both drafted into the league in 2003. The players competed against each other numerous times and became legends. Anthony commented on James' NBA ‘GOAT' status in the wake of Michael Jordan's legacy.

Carmelo Anthony details what he believes James' mindset on being the GOAT is

Anthony responded to the question of who he believes cares more about being the greatest player of all time on a podcast. He acknowledged LeBron James' rightful self-awareness of his status in the league. Then, he gave his thoughts on James' perceived mindset following Michael Jordan's 90's dominance.

“I think Mike did it already. So Mike is the target…But then you have a young man who is coming along who understands ‘[GOAT status] is what I'm coming for' the same way MJ was talking about coming for those 11 rings,” Anthony said via 7 PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Sports+Entertainment Original.

James is inspired by Jordan's legacy. Moreover, Anthony believes the longtime superstar understands his accolades get him in the conversation with Jordan.

“So I'm going on a journey of being great and through that journey, there's going to be a point in time where if I do what I have to do, I will be in that conversation with my idol,” Anthony explained.

LeBron James has done a phenomenal job getting himself into the NBA GOAT dialogue. He has too many achievements to list, but most notably, he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He does not have as many championships as Michael Jordan. Yet, he still makes a great case to be compared to the legend.

At 39 years old, James looks to continue his legacy in 2024 with hopes of winning his fifth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.