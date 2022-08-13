LeBron James is currently the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is considered one of the most historic franchises in all of sports. He’s already achieved his goal with the team by bringing them their first championship in a decade back in 2020. Nevertheless, LeBron’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson believes that this just doesn’t cut it.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Road Trippin’ podcast with Channing Frye, Jefferson argued that at this point in his career, LeBron should not be considered an all-time great for the Lakers (h/t Brad Sullivan of Lakers Daily):

“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list,” Jefferson said. “Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”

Is Jefferson right here or is he just being overly critical of The King? Is leading the team to a title not enough for LeBron James to be considered an icon of the organization?

Jefferson does have a compelling argument about the Lakers playing poorly outside of their 2020 title, though. The past two seasons have been miserable for the Purple & Gold, and as the team’s talisman, LeBron has to take a lot of the blame for the same.

It is worth noting that on the same podcast, Jefferson also hinted at a possible return to Cleveland for LeBron next summer. Would James actually leave the Lakers in this dire state?