There have been reports of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers already working on the details of his contract extension. The four-time NBA champ currently has one more year remaining on his current deal, and unless a new contract is signed, LeBron could walk away as a free agent next summer.

There has been a lot of talk about LeBron staying in Hollywood for a handful of reasons outside basketball. NBA insider Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer argues, however, that the Lakers shouldn’t be overly reliant on this notion:

If the Lakers don’t do everything they can to build a title contender around LeBron, or if they try to do so and fail, he should leave for basketball reasons. Family, business, and the joy that comes from living in Los Angeles might outweigh the desire to bolster his legacy in a new city. But there are still chapters to be written that involve him winning on the court.

O’Connor brings up an excellent point here. LeBron James will go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, but it is also true that at the moment, his legacy still feels incomplete — especially if you compare it with that of other legends in the GOAT category.

At this point in the offseason, the Lakers have not done any significant moves to considerably improve their roster ahead of next season. LA is serious about building a championship side around James, but they better make their move sooner rather than later. Otherwise, they could be facing some major consequences for their lack of decisiveness.