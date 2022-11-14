Published November 14, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The sports world was reeling on Monday morning when it was announced that three members of the University of Virginia football team had been shot and killed on Sunday night. Many folks from around the world reacted to the tragic news once details emerged, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joining the crowd as well, making sure he paid his condolences to those affected by the shooting.

Via LeBron James:

“Prayers to @UVAFootball program and the families who lost their Young King’s!! Sad Sad Sad”

The three players, junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end/linebacker D’Sean Perry, were shot in a parking garage on UVA’s campus late Sunday night. Two others were wounded as a result of the shooting, with one being in good condition and the other being in critical condition. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken into custody by police earlier this morning and is the primary suspect of the shooting.

The incident reportedly occurred as a group of students were returning from a play as part of a field trip for a class. The incident has drawn lots of attention from around the sports world, with many mourning the loss of these three players in a senseless act of violence. James, who is always vocal about issues in the world today, made sure to pay his respects to the players who lost their lives as a result of the shooting.

It’s nice to see athletes like James chiming in here, but it certainly would have been better had they not had to pay their respects or condolences in the first place. Unfortunately, the world will continue to mourn the tragic incident that took place at UVA on Sunday night.