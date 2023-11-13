Los Angeles star LeBron James shares a message for Dwyane Wade on his social media after the two met up during the Lakers game.

When people think of iconic teammates and friends in the NBA, one of the first duos mentioned should be the relationship between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former player Dwyane Wade. The two were seen rekindling during the Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers and James took to social media to send a message to Wade.

They were seen talking to each other in the second quarter of the game with 6:10 left as the two had a conversation. James referenced and said on his Instagram stories that however much times passes, it'll never diminish the friendship they both have.

“My brother @dwyanewade!!!” James said. “No matter how much time goes by in between, it's right back to it when we see one another!”

LeBron James shared a moment with Dwyane Wade during Lakers-Blazers 💯 pic.twitter.com/PcpNz5haTk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2023

James missed the game Sunday night due to sustaining a contusion to his leg. However, the Lakers would go on to win without him, 116-110.

Everlasting friendship between James and Wade

Both have the well-known history of forming the super-team alongside Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat when the group went to four straight NBA finals, winning two championships back-to-back in that span. There's no doubt that Wade was one of the reasons James originally left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join him in Miami.

Besides the accomplishments that followed Wade and James, what resulted from their Heat tenure together was a long-lasting relationship that even carried over later in their playing careers. After James left Miami to go back to Cleveland, he convinced Wade to team up with him in the 2017-18 season.

Wade would only start three games, played in 46, before he was traded back to Miami to finish off his career. Even at 38-years old, James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for the Lakers so far this season as he's trying to capture his fifth total championship.

The Lakers are currently 5-5 on the season and eighth in the Western Conference. It's still very early in the season with a lot of ground to cover as they're trying to get back to the Western Conference Finals like last season.

Their next contest is Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in their second game as a part of the NBA In-season tournament. Los Angeles is 1-0 in group play after beating the Phoenix Suns last Friday.