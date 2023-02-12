The Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Golden State Warriors featured an unexpected wholesome moment with LeBron James. The star did not play in the game due to lingering injuries. LeBron took a seat next to a young girl and boy watching courtside. The reaction of the girl to LeBron’s presence was so wholesome to watch.

This fan's reaction when she realized she was sitting next to LeBron James

After the game, LeBron James took a picture with the now-viral girl. It’s amazing to see the Lakers star make the fan’s day.

LeBron James took a picture with Gaia, the 12-year-old Lakers fan who went viral, after last night's game

The cherry on top for LeBron was that the Lakers were able to win without him. In their first game with their new acquisitions, LA was able to power through against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. It was an impressive showing for them, who could be showing signs of a potential turnaround if they can keep this momentum going.

The Lakers underwent a massive overhaul during the trade deadline, dealing many of their big acquisitions to retool around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Gone were the likes of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Replacing them in LA were players like D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Mo Bamba.

It will be interesting to see how this new-look Lakers team plays with LeBron James back to the roster. They acquired more three-point shooters to replace the sub-par shooting of Russ and Bev. We might see a return to the old-school LeBron strategy: give LeBron the ball and space the floor. Perhaps that will be the catalyst to their season turning around.

There’s still time for the Lakers to claw back into the Play-In Tournament race. Will they be able to find that next gear?