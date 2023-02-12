The Los Angeles Lakers are in the Bay Area Saturday for a marquee showdown versus the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, though, they don’t have LeBron James active for the night.

While it’s a bummer for many fans in attendance at Chase Center not to see the NBA’s all-time leading scorer play versus the Warriors, at least one fan had a thrill of a lifetime when LeBron James sat right next to her.

This fan's reaction when she realized she was sitting next to LeBron James 🤣pic.twitter.com/w7BZh7Nrwj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

LeBron James was not able to notice the girl gushing right beside him, but the fan’s excitement can’t be any more pronounced. Her reaction was akin to someone seeing a Pterodactyl soar. It was an experience she’ll definitely not forget for the rest of her life. You could also just imagine her poor phone smoking with all the messages and calls she’s been getting, with her reaction getting the Twitter viral treatment at the moment.

The Warriors game is the second in a row that LeBron James has missed. He also sat out last Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home because of left ankle soreness. The last time everyone saw the four-time league MVP take the floor was in last Tuesday’s 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder — a game that will forever be remembered for being the platform of LeBron James’ record-breaking night.

James could potentially return to action on Monday when the Lakers play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.2 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the floor.