Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is making an impact on the next generation. Recently, James was rumored to be working out at Lourdes High School in Minnesota, and the Lakers star confirmed this to be true by appearing on the school's auditorium stage before a crowd of shocked and cheering students, per Sports Illustrated.

LeBron pulled up to surprise their HS 🙌 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Le9NGOKXCc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2023

James posted the special moment on his Instagram page, with the caption: “HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week’s long hospitality, prayers, love and support. I am very thankful for it all. Special thanks to Coach Larson for not only opening up the weight room and gym every day no matter the time but simply because of your generosity & helpfulness! To the faculty, teachers, coaches, principle, students you guys absolute ROCK!!!! #GoEagles!”

LeBron James is looking to ramp up for yet another NBA season with the Lakers. The 2023-24 year will mark James's sixth in the Purple and Gold and his 21st in the NBA overall. Although James will be turning 39 years old this December, he has shown few signs of slowing down, putting up 40 points in the Lakers' season-ending Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023's Western Conference Finals.

James and the Lakers will be looking to expand upon what was an impressive in-season turnaround last year that followed a series of trade deadline acquisitions that completely revamped their roster around James and costar Anthony Davis. The Lakers' quest for another banner will begin on October 24 against the Nuggets in Denver.