Team USA basketball is looking to rebound after their disappointing showing at the FIBA World Cup in 2023. After failing to take home any medal at this year's FIBA tournament, many are suggesting that some NBA superstars return to the Olympic stage for Team USA's run in Paris in 2024.

Recently, former NBA center and current analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed his star-studded starting lineup for the 2024 team.

Perkins' lineup features Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis rounding out the starting five, per NBA on ESPN.

It would certainly be an objective major upgrade over this year's lineup, which was headlined by such NBA players as Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, and Tyrese Haliburton. Still, in fairness to the 2023 squad, it would appear that that lineup could not hold a candle to the firepower of Kendrick Perkins' dream scenario.

LeBron James recently suggested that he will look to rally some of his fellow NBA superstars to assemble in Paris in 2024 to return international basketball glory to America. Few could soon forget the 2008 Olympic National team, which included James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, and others.

It was also at those 2008 Olympics that James, Wade, and Bosh were rumored to have first discussed teaming up with one another back in the NBA, which would of course come to fruition in 2010 when James and Bosh joined Wade with the Miami Heat in the process.

By the time the 2024 Olympics roll around, James will be 39 years old, but he's shown few signs of slowing down so far and figures to help the United States reclaim their international glory on the hardwood.