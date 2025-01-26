The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday night, improving their record to 25-18. The win keeps them in 5th place in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are now 22-23. One of the main reasons the Lakers won was their defense against Stephen Curry, who couldn’t score at all in the second half.

Curry just couldn't get anything going. He finished with 13 points, 1 rebound, 9 assists, and 2 steals but shot just 4-of-17 from the field. He also missed 7 of his 9 three-pointers. But the real problem came in the second half, where Curry went 0 for 8 from the field. He took that many shots in a half and didn’t score a single point for the first time in his career.

After the game, LeBron James was asked what the Lakers did to slow Curry down, and he gave a cheeky reply.

“Just hope that he miss. It’s Steph, man. You just hope that he miss. Put bodies in front of him, and you just hope that he miss.”

Even though he made it sound easy, the Lakers’ defense really locked Curry down. They crowded him and used their size to make it hard for him to get clean shots off.

Stephen Curry owned up to his bad game when asked what he had to say in his postgame press conference.

“I mean, one, I just gotta play better. Had a couple of good looks, but they were trying to funnel us into traffic, using their length and size. It really bothered us. Any game where I play like that, it’s going to be hard for us to win. At the end of the day, you’ve got to make adjustments, find space, and knock down the shots you’re supposed to. And I didn’t do that tonight.”

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick praised the team’s defense.

“Just staying in front, having a stick hand up, not allowing separation. We executed at an extremely high level,” Redick said.

Anthony Davis was the star for the Lakers, scoring 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting. He also had 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. LeBron James added 25 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and a steal, shooting 12-of-25 from the field.

The Lakers have now won five of their last six games. Next up, they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, hoping to keep their good run going.