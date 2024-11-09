As Ice Cube once opined in It Was A Good Day, “Get me on the court and I'm trouble. Last week, I f—ed around and got a triple-double.” Every day seems to be a good day for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Although the Lakers have hit a rough stretch, losing four of their last five games, including an ugly loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, there's still fun to be had, as evidenced by LeBron's latest shenanigans. The 39-year-old is going viral for draining a near full-court shot during practice, a nothing-but-net shot from the opponent's free-throw line.

Ever hit a shot like this?

Los Angeles holds a 4-4 record after beginning the 2024-25 season on a 3-0 run.

Lakers struggle in five-game road trip

While LeBron James continues to fill the stat sheet, the Lakers had few answers during their recent five-game road trip. Los Angeles only came away with one win, a 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors, while losing their four other games against the Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Anthony Davis did not play against Memphis because of a heel bruise.

The Lakers return home on Friday night to host the Philadelphia 76ers, another team battling its own demons. The Sixers have begun the season on a 1-6 skid.

LeBron spoke about how the team didn't step up with Davis out against the Grizzlies.

“At the end of the day, especially when you lose bodies, you got to compete. You got to compete even harder,” James said. “You got to be out there giving it everything that you got and on both ends. I think there were times that we did that, but the majority of the time, I don’t think we sustained energy and effort.”

As quickly as the compliments were buzzing after their hot start, now the detractors are out in full force. JR Smith pointed out he believes Darvin Ham, the Lakers' last head coach, was a scapegoat.

“Darvin Ham was a scapegoat,” Smith said. “What are you supposed to do with that roster? Cam Reddish was coming off the bench, I felt like he could be better for sure. I feel like his game is the type where you can definitely have the opportunity to run a second unit, but you got to develop some more. Pick and rolls and mature your game a little bit. But other than that their bench [is] nonexistent… They got [LeBron James] trying to be 2005-06 Bron. He still going out there putting up crazy a– numbers. [Anthony Davis] plays when he plays, but that ain't enough.”

The Lakers are starting a three-game homestead with upcoming games against the 76ers, Raptors and Grizzlies.