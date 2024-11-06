Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James has always been more than a basketball player. He's more than a businessman; he's a business, man. James' SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company responsible for producing movies like Hustle, Space Jam: A New Legacy and the Netflix docuseries Starting 5, is in merger talks with a British TV, film and music production company, Fulwell 73, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

In March, it was announced SpringHill, owned by Maverick Carter, was collaborating with The History Channel to create three documentaries, including one about sports icon Jesse Owens.

In October 2021, LeBron sold a $750 million minority stake in SpringHill, although he remains a majority shareholder.

LeBron being in Los Angeles is more than just the Lakers

Being in Los Angeles and a member of the Lakers has helped catapult LeBron's many business ventures as he is that much closer to the centers of sports, media and entertainment. In July, James was expected to be part of a larger $7 billion bid for the NBA's expansion team in Las Vegas.

LeBron James' net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion. In 2022, Forbes listed him, and he became the first active NBA player to join the billionaire club. In 2023, he was listed as Fobes' No. 4 highest-paid athlete behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

James' list of endorsements over his lifetime is staggering and includes, but is not limited to AT&T, Audemars Piguet, Beats by Dre, Blaze Pizza, Coca-Cola, Dunkin' Brands, Intel, Kia, McDonald's, Nike, PepsiCo, State Farm, Taco Bell and more.

SpringHill Entertainment, spearheaded by Maverick Carter, was formed after merging SpringHill, Uninterrupted, and The Robot Co. SpringHill has produced nine movies, three of which are currently in development at Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Apple Studios. They have also produced nine TV shows with another in development across networks like Starz, NBC, Showtime, HBO, YouTube, CBS, Netflix and Disney+.

Fulwell 73, founded in 2005, with former TV host James Corden joining the company in 2017, has produced 10 films, 13 television shows, many music specials, dozens of music videos and multiple TV commercials. Some notable pieces of media are “The Kardashians,” the “Grammy Awards,” and Corden's “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.” The connections continue as “Adele One Night Only” was produced by Fulwell 73, and the singer is engaged to James' lifelong friend and agent, Rich Paul.

In February, LeBron shared a post on social media about his gratitude for his team at SpringHill.

“I am so blessed to have such an incredible team @makespringhill. We founded this company because we wanted to empower not just athletes, but our community. When I look around, I see nothing but more opportunities to continue empowering. My deepest gratitude and love to all of you. You know who you are.”