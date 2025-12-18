Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic sent a strong message regarding his current play in the 2025-26 NBA season that will strike fear in opposing teams.

Doncic is going through the eighth season of his career, his second with the Lakers. He stands out as one of the best players in the league but has taken a big step in terms of being more available for his team.

Having lost weight and conditioning himself through the offseason, Doncic is off to the best start of his career to date. He is averaging 34.7 points, 8.8 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 46% from the field, including 32.4% from beyond the arc, and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

Doncic featured in a recent interview with ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. The latter asked him about his scoring production, on pace to be the highest of his NBA career so far. It was there where Doncic responded with a clear statement about his overall form.

“This is your highest scoring average thus far, is this the bast basketball of your career thus far?” the reporter asked.

“I don't think so. I think I have to play better. I feel like I can play better a lot of nights… I feel I can do way more stuff,” Doncic answered.

What lies ahead for Luka Doncic, Lakers

It's clear that Luka Doncic has massively stepped up to the Lakers' benefit this season.

Despite the significant growth, Doncic knows he can go even further with his performances. His shooting accuracy may be an area he would be focusing on, which could opponents on their heels when it comes to keeping him in check on top of the Lakers' other scoring threats.

Los Angeles boasts an 18-7 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the San Antonio Spurs while trailing the Denver Nuggets by one game and Oklahoma City Thunder by 5.5 games.

The Lakers will get set for their upcoming matchup on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.